Former Vol Kyle Alexander signs two-way contract with Miami Heat

MIAMI, Fla. (WATE) — The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that it has signed former Tennessee Volunteer forward Kyle Alexander to a two-way contract.

The Toronto, Canada, native has spent this season playing in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In 23 games with the Skyforce Alexander has shot 69.2% from the field with 10.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.17 blocks in 25.1 minutes.

Alexander will have 24 days to spend with the Heat this year before having to be sent back to Sioux Falls as part of the two-way contract. Typically a two-way player has 45 days but being signed in the middle of the season means his time is prorated.

Alexander played four years at the University of Tennessee where he finished second on the school’s all-time blocks list with 185. In his senior year, he helped lead the Vols to the Sweet 16.

In his senior season with the Vols, Alexander started all 37 games averaging 7.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. He also had 64 blocks, the second-best single-season mark for a Vol, while averaging 23.8 minutes of play.

