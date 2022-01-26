KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol for Life Trey Smith was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team as voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Smith was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has started every game for the Chiefs this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed just four sacks during the regular season, which is the 17th best at his position.

Smith and the Chiefs are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in the AFC Championship game. The game will be televised on CBS.

Smith played for the Vols from 2017-20. He started in 19 straight games before having to be shut down due to blood clots. He returned for his junior season and played in all 13 games. Smith was named a second-team All-American in his senior season.