Former Vol Todd Helton to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Todd Helton, a Knoxville native who set numerous records at Tennessee and went on to become one of the greatest players in Colorado Rockies history, will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The College Baseball Foundation on Thursday announced that Helton would be one of 14 members to be selected to the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which will be inducted as part of a virtual ceremony on June 26.

A release from the University of Tennessee called Helton, “arguably the most decorated and dominant collegiate career of any player in program history.”

A force both at the plate and on the mound, Helton is the all-time leader at Tennessee in career home runs, RBIs, walks and saves.

Helton was named the 1995 National Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America and the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after leading the Volunteers to their first College World Series appearance in 44 years.

Tennessee also captured the SEC regular season and tournament titles in 1995. He was named the 1995 SEC Player of the Year, a two-time first-team All-American and a freshman All-American.

Helton, who received a scholarship to play both baseball and football at Tennessee, appeared in 12 games during his career as a quarterback with Vols football team. He started three of the first four games of the 1994 season before he suffered an injury and was replaced by Peyton Manning, who went on become one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

Helton was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 1995 MLB Draft by Colorado, where he played his entire 17-year Major League career. Helton was a five-time MLB All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Sliver Slugger Award winner. He also helped lead the Rockies to their first and only World Series appearance in franchise history in 2007.