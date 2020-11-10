Former Vols defensive lineman pleads guilty to domestic assault, receives judicial diversion

Emmit Gooden appears in court on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Photo by Dave Killebrew/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Emmit Gooden had pleaded guilty to domestic assault and received judicial diversion.

The judicial diversion is for 11 months and 29 days, and has paid court costs.

Emmit Gooden was dismissed from the team in July.

According to an arrest report, Gooden and his girlfriend were arguing when she claims he hit her on the head with a glass jar, which caused a cut that required stitches.