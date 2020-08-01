Former Vols football coach, Alabama AD Bill Battle hospitalized with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vols football coach and Alabama athletic director Bill Battle is being hospitalized with COVID-19.

In a statement sent by Battle and put on Twitter by current Alabama AD Greg Byrne, Battle said he expects to make a full recovery.

Continued thoughts and prayers for Coach Battle for a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/bfXyNoDQRI — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 1, 2020

Battle was coach of the Vols from 1970-76 and amassed a record of 59-22-2. He was 1-6 against his alma mater.

Battle took over the Vols program when Doug Dickey left to return to his alma mater, Florida.

Battle is credited with creating the sign in the shape of the state of Tennessee inscribed with the words “I will give my all for Tennessee today” in the Vols’ locker room.