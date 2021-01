KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Rick Barnes didn't hold back. Not on the referees at the end of the first half who'd issued him a technical foul, and not on his team following their 71-63 loss to Alabama on Saturday night.

"If they are overconfident that's over with now," Rick Barnes said of his team. "Our guys did a good job but we talked about what we needed to get done and bottom line we didn't execute."

Alabama entered Saturday's contest shooting an average of 31 three's per game, an SEC-high, but only shooting 30.5% from 3-point range. At Thompson-Boling Arena, they shot nearly twenty percent better going 10-of-20 from the perimeter including a stretch where the Tide made five-straight three's early in the second half.

"Gotta give them credit they came in and had a plan and worked it better than we worked ours," Barnes said.