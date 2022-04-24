KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville.

The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield.

During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points per game and 3 rebounds per contest.

Huntley-Hatfield announced he would be entering his name into the transfer portal on April 10. The forward’s top five included SMU, Auburn, Wake Forest, Louisville and Arizona State.