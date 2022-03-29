KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nine different former Vols football players will be taking part Wednesday in Tennessee’s Pro Day.

Several of the former Vols hope they can make up for mistakes at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and impress some teams before the NFL Draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

“I had a like a mishap at the combine that affected my bench press, so I’m not gonna bench tomorrow, but everything else since it affected my bench press and your running motion,” said VFL defensive lineman Matthew Butler. “I just wanna be better than I was at the combine.”

“Really just that I can catch the ball,” said defensive back Alontae Taylor. “I feel like I struggled catching the ball those first couple of times in Indianapolis.”

Four of the athletes taking part in the festivities met with the media on Tuesday. Every player had glowing reviews when it came to their time at UT.

“Being around a real family,” said VFL wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. “It gave you all the confidence you needed to perform well. Knowing that your brothers were behind you. Everybody was happy for each other even though we competed every day for a position.”

Kenneth George Jr. said accountability is the most important trait the coaching staff taught him. Velus Jones Jr. believes Josh Heupel gave the players an NFL mindset.

“Coach Heupel practiced like NFL teams where during the season we don’t wear full pads because he’s all about being the fastest, freshest team on Saturdays,” said Jones Jr. “I feel like that played a part of it as well when it came to dodging injuries.”

We’ll have updates on Pro Day throughout Wednesday on WATE.com.