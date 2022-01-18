KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Harrison Bailey announced his transfer destination Tuesday afternoon. Baily announced on social media he will attend UNLV next year.

Bailey played in seven games and started in three games his freshman year. He was 1-2 in those games. The Marietta, Georgia, native was 48-of-68 passing for 578 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, four of which were passing scores. He also threw two interceptions.

UNLV went 2-10, 2-6 in the Mountain West Conference, last season while going through four different quarterbacks.

Tennessee will begin the 2022 season Sept. 3 at home against Ball State.