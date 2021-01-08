Former Vols QB Guarantano announces transfer to Washington State

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is heading to the Evergreen state.

The senior signal caller announced the move Friday on his Twitter account.

Guarantano played in seven games during the 2020 season for the Vols. He was 103-for-166 passing for 1,112 yards. He threw for six touchdowns and had four interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

He finishes UT career with 4,016 yards passing and 22 touchdowns in 32 games played. He also holds the Tennessee record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception, 166.