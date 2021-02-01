Former Vols QB wants VFL flavor on Heupel’s coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over the last five days, new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been a busy man.

Heupel got on the mic at Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Kansas to talk to the fan base, and he’s also been trying to assemble a coaching staff.

No word as to who’s going to be on staff just yet, and whether Tee Martin and Kevin Steele will be a part of the future.

That’s hitting some VFL’s the wrong way.

Former Vols quarterback Tony Robinson says he thinks they need more VFL’s on the coaching staff.

“I’ve talked to some of the guys and we’re not really happy about it. We got Tee Martin over there, coach Steele, he’s a VFL and to me, I feel like we need some VFL’s on that coaching staff and we need some VFL’s to head the coaching staff. I just think back a little bit and the VFL’s that were here at UT are the only ones that have won games. Coach Majors is my favorite, he’s my man and coach Fulmer. With all the other coaches, all the outsiders we haven’t won anything.” Tony Robinson

More information on the Vols new assistant coaches should come in the next few days.