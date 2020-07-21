Former Vols quarterback hosts virtual party to benefit Project Grad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a celebrity house party and you’re invited!

Former Vols quarterback and one of the most energetic DJs we know, Sterling Henton or “Sterl the Pearl,” is hosting a virtual party Tuesday night to benefit WATE 6 On Your Side’s Project GRAD Laptop Telethon.

Sterl stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios today to give a preview.

The virtual house party starts at 6:30 p.m., and it’s $15 per household.

There’s still time to join up!

