Former Vols quarterback hosts virtual party to benefit Project Grad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a celebrity house party and you’re invited!
Former Vols quarterback and one of the most energetic DJs we know, Sterling Henton or “Sterl the Pearl,” is hosting a virtual party Tuesday night to benefit WATE 6 On Your Side’s Project GRAD Laptop Telethon.
Sterl stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios today to give a preview.
The virtual house party starts at 6:30 p.m., and it’s $15 per household.
There’s still time to join up!
