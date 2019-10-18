Former Vols quarterback hypes up son’s class ahead of UT-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee testament to youth and positivity happened in a third grade Eaton Elementary classroom Friday, with a VFL leading them in song.

(Video: Erik Ainge, permitted for WATE use)

Former Vols quarterback, Erik Ainge, who set multiple Southeastern Conference (SEC) records during his collegiate career at University of Tennessee, is reminding Tennessee youth that the Vols used to beat Alabama.

Ainge, who set the Tennessee record for passing attempts and completion in a season, also tying the touchdown passes record in a single game with seven in 2007 – is the last quarterback to have led a Vols victory against the Crimson Tide.

These days, he’s the host of “The Erik Ainge Show” on The Sports Animal WMNL-FM 99.1.

He is also now a dad.

On Friday, Ainge posted to his Twitter a video of his son, Turner, and his third grade class singing a Tennessee chant along with Ainge as he videoed.

Ainge saying the chant is what the Vols sing in the locker room after every victory; inserting the state from which the team beaten comes, in the lyrics:

“We don’t give a damn about the whole state of (insert beaten team’s state), the whole state of (state), the whole state of (state) – We’re from Tennessee!”

Of course, on Friday, the third-graders sang “we don’t give a ‘darn'” in their chant, raising their small fists and smiling.

“We haven’t beat Alabama since 2006 when I was the quarterback,” Ainge told WATE 6 On Your Side. “So my kids have never seen Tennessee beat Alabama. I just want to make sure that our youth here in East Tennessee knows that we used to beat Bama! Hopefully it can happen again soon – anything is possible!”

The current Vols team, fresh off its first SEC victory over Mississippi State, faces Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Let’s hope the third graders will get to see a Vols victory over ‘Bama – 12 games in the making. Perhaps game 13 will be a lucky one.