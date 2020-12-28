Former Vols quarterback JT Shrout transfers to Colorado

Tennessee quarterback JT Shrout (12) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 38-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(WATE) — A former University of Tennessee quarterback is heading to Colorado to continue his collegiate career.

JT Shrout, a redshirt sophomore, announced on social media Sunday night that he is transferring to play for the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The University of Colorado! Go Buffs! pic.twitter.com/o4sVJjWdoO — JT Shrout (@JT_Shrout12) December 28, 2020

Shrout was with the Vols since the 2018 season. Midway through the 2020 season, Shrout shared time with freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey for Tennessee behind center. Shrout announced his intentions to transfer following the Vols’ regular season loss against Texas A&M.