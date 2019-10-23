Four former Vols drafted into XFL

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, XFL Football Commissioner Oliver Luck talks to reporters before introducing former NFL football quarterback Jim Zorn as the head coach for Seattle’s XFL football team, in Seattle. Oliver Luck’s first year as the XFL’s commissioner has mostly been confined to the office and getting the league’s framework set up. The next couple months though are what Luck refers to as the fun part of preparing for next year’s return. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The two-day XFL Draft completed last week and a few familiar names to Tennessee Vols fans were among those selected.

The up-and-coming coming football league is headed by WWE owner Vince McMahon and begins play after the NFL’s Super Bowl. Games between the league’s eight teams will be televised on ABC, ESPN and Fox Sports.

Tennessee had four players drafted into the eight-team league.

Offensive guard Venzell Boulware was selected by the Seattle Dragons. Boulware played in 10 games for the Vols from 2015-2017 before transferring to Miami. He attended rookie camp with the NFL’s Denver Broncos this past summer.

Guard Dallas Thomas was taken by the St. Louis Battlehawks. He was drafted in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent 5 seasons with the team. He played in 37 games.

Thomas was named to the 2012 coaches and Associated Press All-SEC second team.

Defensive end Corey Vereen was picked by the Los Angeles Wildcats. He spent four years with the Vols from 2013-16 and was second on the team with seven sacks his senior season. He also had 11 1/2 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups in 2016.

He signed with the New England Patriots in 2017 but did not play for the team.

Justin Martin was chosen by the Houston Roughnecks. Martin played from 2015-17 at Tennessee. He totaled 73 tackles and one interception in his three years at UT.

In all 78 former Southeastern Conference players were drafted into the XFL. Notable players include: former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (Tampa Bay Vipers); Auburn wide receiver Sammie Coates (Houston), running back Cameron Artis-Payne (Dallas Renegades) and linebacker Tre’ Williams (Los Angeles); Florida running back Matt Jones (St. Louis); Missouri defensive end Jacquies Smith (Seattle); Texas A&M tight end Cam Clear (Seattle); and Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb (Tampa Bay).