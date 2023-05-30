KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four Lady Vol softball players have been named to an All-American team by D1Softball. Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers head the list by earning First Team All-American honors. McKenna Gibson grabbed a spot on the second team and Karlyn Pickens snagged freshman honors.

It’s the third straight season Milloy has earned All-American status, but it’s her first time making the first team. The senior led the team in nearly every statistical offensive category. She’s batted .420 with 25 home runs and 56 RBI.

Rogers has been the Lady Vols ace in the circle. The senior has an 18-1 record with 173 strikeouts and a 0.75 ERA.

Gibson took a massive step in her sophomore season. She’s hitting .369 with 15 home runs and a team-leading 59 RBI.

Pickens hails from a small town in North Carolina, but she has shined in the SEC. The freshman has a 2.84 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 83.2 innings of work.

The Lady Vols will open up Women’s College World Series play on Thursday at noon. The game will mark Tennessee’s first WCWS appearance since 2015.