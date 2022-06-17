KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sophomore Chase Dollander and three other Vols were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-America teams.

Dollander is the first Vol since Luke Hochevar in 2005 to be a consensus First-Team All-American. The starting pitcher posted a 10-0 record with 108 strikeouts and a 2.39 ERA.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb and outfielder Drew Gilbert garnered second-team honors. This marks the fourth All-America team that both players have been selected to this year.

Freshman pitcher Chase Burns grabbed third-team honors. He becomes the most decorated freshman at UT since R.A. Dickey. This marks Burns’ third All-America team selection this year. Dickey is the only Vol to be chosen for more All-America teams as a freshman.