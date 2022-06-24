KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Four Tennessee baseball players garnered more All-America allocades. D1Baseball.com released its postseason All-America Teams and four Vols were listed.

(RHP) Chase Dollander-First Team

(RHP) Chase Burns-Third Team

(3B) Trey Lipscomb-Third Team

(OF) Drew Gilbert-Third Team

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander earned his fifth first-team All-America honor this season. He’s the first Vol to achieve the feat since Luke Hovechar in 2005. The thrower joins an elite group of Tennessee players to earn first-team acclaim from five more outlets, joining Todd Helton (1995), Jeff Pickler (1998), Chris Burke (2001), and Hochevar (2005).

Fellow pitcher Chase Burns made his fourth All-America team. He joins former Al Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey as the only player to be named to four All-America teams as a freshman.

Vols starting third baseman Treyp Lipscomb and outfielder Drew Gilbert were both named D1Baseball third-team All-Americans. Lipscomb ended the season with 84 RBIs, good for the third-best in a single season by any Vol. Gilbert accounted for 70 ribbies, ranking eighth in single-season history. The two also combined for 33 of Tennessee’s record-setting 158 home runs this past season.