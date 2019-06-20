Four Vols prep for NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four Vols are hoping to have a home with an NBA franchise by the end of the week. The NBA Draft airs tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Grant Williams:
- 2019 NCAA Unanimous First Team All-American (AP, NABC, Sporting News, USBWA)
- Two-time SEC Player of the Year (2018/2019)
- 2019 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Male Amateur Athlete of the Year
- Averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his junior season
- His 23-of-23 performance from the free-throw line at Vanderbilt stands as the most free throws made without a miss by any player in Division I in the last 60 years and was second all-time
- Ninth Vol to be the SEC scoring champion after averaging 18.8 points per game
- Finished his Tennessee career ranked in the top 10 of UT’s all-time career lists
– Blocks: 3rd with 160
– Free throw attempts: 3rd with 661
– Free throws made: 4th with 501
– Offensive rebounds: 8th with 257
- Completed the requirements for his bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management in May
- 7th ranked prospect from North Carolina in Class of 2016 (According to 247 Sports Composite)
Admiral Schofield :
- 2019 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention
- 2019 All-SEC First Team (Coaches), 2019 All-SEC Second Team (AP)
- Averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in his senior season
- Led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made with 238.
- As a senior, he ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg) and field-goal percentage (.474).
- Completed the requirements for his bachelor’s degree in African Studies in May.
- 15th ranked prospect from the state of Illinois in Class of 2015 (According to 247 Sports Composite)
Jordan Bone:
- 2019 All-SEC Second Team (AP & Coaches)
- 2019 USBWA All-District IV Team
- Set Tennessee single season record for assists/turnover ration: 2.91
- Averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in his junior season
- 5th ranked prospect from the state of Tennessee in Class of 2016 (According to 247 Sports Composite)
Kyle Alexander:
- Averaged 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in his senior season
- Ranks second in UT’s career blocked shots list (185) and fifth in offensive rebounds (287)
- Ranks second in UT’s single season blocked shot list (64) and sixth in offensive rebounds (96)
- Completed the requirements for his bachelor’s degree in Communications in May
- Was a soccer and volleyball player before deciding to try basketball as a junior in high school