Four Vols prep for NBA Draft

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grant Williams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four Vols are hoping to have a home with an NBA franchise by the end of the week. The NBA Draft airs tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Grant Williams:

Grant Williams vs Missouri
  • 2019 NCAA Unanimous First Team All-American (AP, NABC, Sporting News, USBWA)
  • Two-time SEC Player of the Year (2018/2019)
  • 2019 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Male Amateur Athlete of the Year
  • Averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his junior season
  • His 23-of-23 performance from the free-throw line at Vanderbilt stands as the most free throws made without a miss by any player in Division I in the last 60 years and was second all-time 
  • Ninth Vol to be the SEC scoring champion after averaging 18.8 points per game
  • Finished his Tennessee career ranked in the top 10 of UT’s all-time career lists
    – Blocks: 3rd with 160
    – Free throw attempts: 3rd with 661
    – Free throws made: 4th with 501
    – Offensive rebounds: 8th with 257
  • Completed the requirements for his bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management in May
  • 7th ranked prospect from North Carolina in Class of 2016 (According to 247 Sports Composite)

Admiral Schofield :

Admiral Schofield
  • 2019 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention
  • 2019 All-SEC First Team (Coaches), 2019 All-SEC Second Team (AP)
  • Averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in his senior season
  • Led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made with 238.
  • As a senior, he ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg) and field-goal percentage (.474).
  • Completed the requirements for his bachelor’s degree in African Studies in May.
  • 15th ranked prospect from the state of Illinois in Class of 2015 (According to 247 Sports Composite)


Jordan Bone:

Former Tennessee Point Guard Jordan Bone
  • 2019 All-SEC Second Team (AP & Coaches)
  • 2019 USBWA All-District IV Team
  • Set Tennessee single season record for assists/turnover ration: 2.91
  • Averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in his junior season
  • 5th ranked prospect from the state of Tennessee in Class of 2016 (According to 247 Sports Composite)

Kyle Alexander:

  • Averaged 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in his senior season
  • Ranks second in UT’s career blocked shots list (185) and fifth in offensive rebounds (287)
  • Ranks second in UT’s single season blocked shot list (64) and sixth in offensive rebounds (96)
  • Completed the requirements for his bachelor’s degree in Communications in May
  • Was a soccer and volleyball player before deciding to try basketball as a junior in high school

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter