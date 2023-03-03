KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Facing the Wildcats for the second time in a week, Tennessee found its way into another victory, 80-71.

Tennessee began the game on 6-0 r, getting an early edge that helped maintain its advantage as Kentucky fought back.

Rickea Jackson and Tess Darby ran the show scoring-wise in the first half, Darby knocking down three triples in the first four minutes.

Kentucky answered back with an 11-0 run as halftime approached. Rickea Jackson snagged two at the free throw line to break the Lady Vols’ scoring drought.

One place Kentucky did not get points was off second-chance opportunities, Tennessee limited the Wildcats to a single offensive board in the first half.

Tennessee was quiet from the field for the final four minutes before the break but still managed to enter halftime with a 38-30 lead.

Kentucky came for the fight in the third, closing the gap to as low as three late in the quarter. The Wildcats continued to capitalize off Lady Vol turnovers, racking up 30 points off 17 Tennessee turnovers by the end of the third.

Rickea Jackson pulled off a season-best 34 points, including a career-high 14-of-14 from the free throw line. Jordan Horston chipped in 21 points.

Jackson wasn’t the only one capitalizing off fouls, the Lady Vols only missed two free throws, shooting 92.3-percent from the line.

Tennessee’s defense kept off the Wildcats in the final ten minutes, the Lady Vols coming out on top.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols earned a semifinal date with LSU. Tipoff is on Saturday at 7 p.m.