KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee lineman Trey Smith’s decision to play his senior year at UT instead of opting for the NFL draft reminds us of another star player who held a press conference and announced he was staying a Tennessee Vol for his senior year.

Relive Peyton Manning’s 1997 press conference on his decision to stay at Tennessee for his senior year.

(Video from the WATE archives.)