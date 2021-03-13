Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC tourney due to facial injuries sustained against Florida

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson is attended to after being fouled by Florida’s Omar Payne in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Payne was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Basketball has announced forward John Fulkerson will not play for the remainder of the SEC tournament due to facial injuries sustained against Florida.

The Vols are set to face SEC regular-season champs Alabama Saturday afternoon after beating rival Florida on Friday 78 to 66.

During the game, Fulkerson was hit with two elbows by Gators forward Omar Payne and had to leave the game to get medical attention.

Payne was tossed from the game after the elbows were ruled a Flagrant 2 foul.

If the Vols prevail against the Tide they will face either LSU or Arkansas in the SEC Championship.

