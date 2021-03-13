Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC tourney due to facial injuries sustained against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Basketball has announced forward John Fulkerson will not play for the remainder of the SEC tournament due to facial injuries sustained against Florida.
The Vols are set to face SEC regular-season champs Alabama Saturday afternoon after beating rival Florida on Friday 78 to 66.
During the game, Fulkerson was hit with two elbows by Gators forward Omar Payne and had to leave the game to get medical attention.
Payne was tossed from the game after the elbows were ruled a Flagrant 2 foul.
If the Vols prevail against the Tide they will face either LSU or Arkansas in the SEC Championship.