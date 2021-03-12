Fulkerson taken to hospital following Vols win over Florida in SEC tournament

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson is attended to after being fouled by Florida’s Omar Payne in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Payne was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Vols basketball player John Fulkerson was taken to the hospital for observation after he took an elbow to his face from Florida’s Omar Payne during the quarterfinals of the SEC Men’s Basketball tournament.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Fulkerson was taken to check his eye. Payne was ejected following the play and the Vols went on to win 78-66.

Tennessee will face No. 1 seed Alabama at 1 p.m. EST.

“He took pretty two good licks right there, and I would be surprised if he plays,” Barnes said of Fulkerson.

Uros Plavsic played the majority of minutes in Fulkerson’s stead. Fulkerson finished with 8 points. Plavsic had 2 points.

Five Vols reached double figures in the game led by Santiago Vescovi’s 14 points and five assists. Yves Pons and Keon Johnson both flirted with a triple-double.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊



VESCOVI – 14p / 5a

JOHNSON – 13p / 9r / 6a

JAMES – 12p / 9r /6a

PONS – 11p / 8r / 9b

SPRINGER – 11p / 4r / 2a / 3s

FULKERSON – 8p

BAILEY – 7p / 3r

PLAVŠIĆ – 2p#Vols 78, Florida 66 pic.twitter.com/KMvKFUV86y — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2021

Pons scored 11 and had eight rebounds and nine blocks. Pons’ blocks set a single-game Tennessee record and tied the single-game SEC tournament record.

“He was locked in from start to finish … on both ends,” coach Barnes said. “He was really terrific.”

🛑 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐒

🖐 𝘕𝘐𝘕𝘌 𝘉𝘓𝘖𝘊𝘒𝘚

🚫 ℕ𝕀ℕ𝔼 𝔹𝕃𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕊



✓ new Tennessee record

✓ tied the SEC Tournament record

✓ more blocks than UF had assists pic.twitter.com/aBUJV0OGsX — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2021

The senior said the injury to Fulkerson motivated the team.

“Elbowing John in the face was a dirty play,” Pons said. “It had nothing to do with basketball.”

Vescovi agreed.

“We all felt pain for John because we really care about his well-being,” he said. “That helped us a lot, just to have more motivation.”

Johnson finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists.