Fulkerson’s career night not enough to propel Vols past South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WATE) – On January 11, a drawn charge by John Fulkerson in the closing seconds propelled Tennessee past South Carolina 56-55. Fast-forward a month to the Vols rematch with the Gamecocks in South Carolina, Fulkerson was called for a charge in the final minute as the Vols blew a late lead to fall 63-61.



Tennessee (14-11, 6-6 SEC) was once again led by Fulkerson. The junior forward eclipsed a career-high in points with 9:02 left in regulations, he ended the night with 25 points to go with nine rebounds.



The #Vols turned the ball over 20 times and missed 10 free throws (not including the intentional miss).



It's hard to win a basketball game with stats like that even without a charge call. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) February 16, 2020

Fulkerson one of just two Tennessee players to end the night in double-figures, junior Yves Pons had 13 points, seven rebounds for the orange and white. Freshman Josiah-Jordan James, who returned to the lineup after missing the past four games, added nine points for Tennessee.



Tennessee will host Vanderbilt on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.