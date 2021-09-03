GALLERY: Vols get first win of Josh Heupel era

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Wide receiver JaVonta Payton #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Defensive back Theo Jackson #26 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Tennessee Football honors four trailblazer, VFL Lester McClain, Jackie Walker, represented my his brother Marshall Walker, VFL Condredge Holloway, and Tee Martin, represented by John Faris and Sondra Faris during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Linebacker Solon Page III #38 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – September 02, 2021 – Running back Jabari Small #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols defeated Bowling Green 38-6 Thursday night to begin the Josh Heupel era on Rocky Top. The win was the 850th in program history, making Tennessee just the 10th program to reach that mark.

Vols quarterback Joe Milton III was 11 of 23 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Michigan transfer also ran the ball 14 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans led the Vols on the ground with 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jabari Small had 117 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.