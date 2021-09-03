GALLERY: Vols get first win of Josh Heupel era

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols defeated Bowling Green 38-6 Thursday night to begin the Josh Heupel era on Rocky Top. The win was the 850th in program history, making Tennessee just the 10th program to reach that mark.
Vols quarterback Joe Milton III was 11 of 23 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Michigan transfer also ran the ball 14 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Tiyon Evans led the Vols on the ground with 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jabari Small had 117 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.