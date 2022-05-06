KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- After a lightning delay lasting nearly two hours, No. 1 Tennessee broke out the alternate black jerseys. The Vols trailed 4-2 when the rain came down and forced the umps to suspend the game until Saturday.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell started on the bump for the Vols. Tidwell struck out four batters but gave up three runs on four hits, including a home run through three innings of work.

Kentucky’s Austin Strickland got the Wildcats off to a strong start with a 1-2-3 inning. Tidwell gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the first and struck out the following batter. The Vols’ defense kept the game scoreless after Seth Stephenson made a great throw to second for the out.

Drew Gilbert hit a leadoff single to open the second inning but the Vols could not build off of his hit. Tidwell struck out the first batter he faced in the bottom of the second, but Cat’s Ryan Ritter struck back. Ritter hit a no-doubter over the left center field wall to give Kentucky an early, 1-0 lead.

Kentucky added to its lead in the bottom of the third inning. Kentucky’s Alonzo Rubalcaba hit an RBI double to give UK a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Daniel Harris hit a sac fly to give the Cats a 3-0 lead.

Tennessee responded in the top of the fourth. The Vols recorded back-to-back RBI doubles courtesy of Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega to cut UT’s deficit to one run, 3-2. Chase Dollander took over on the bump in the bottom of the fourth and struck out two batters for a 1-2-3 inning.

Tennessee struggled to get the bats going for a second straight night while Kentucky played with the purpose of keeping its SEC Tournament hopes alive.

The Wildcats added to their lead in the bottom top of the sixth courtesy of an RBI double by Oraj Anu to make it a 4-2 game.

The rain would inevitably take over causing the umps to suspend the game until Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Vols will finish this game at 2 p.m. Game 3 of the series will start 40 minutes after Game 2 concludes.