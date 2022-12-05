KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week.

The University of Tennessee Athletics will host a public inventory sale on Monday, Dec. 12 on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center.

The one-day sale will run from 5-7 p.m. with free parking available in the G3, G4, G5/30 and G16 garage levels. Shoppers can get in line at 4 p.m. at the north end of Neyland-Thompson Sports Center on the Doug Dickey Hall of Fame Plaza across from Stokely Hall.

The sale will offer jerseys, apparel, cleats, shoes and gear from various Tennessee sports programs. Sizes range from men’s extra small to 4X and women’s extra small to 2X.

Traditional white football helmets will be available for $300. See a list of sale prices below.

Bags will be provided at checkout. Fans are prohibited from bringing bags into the facility.

All sales are final. Cash and cards—Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express—are the only forms of payment accepted. There will be no sales via mail or phone.