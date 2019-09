KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee football team will have another early start in two weeks.

The Vols will face Mississippi State at noon Oct. 12, according to the Vols Twitter account.

The game will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2012. Mississippi State won 41-31 in Starkville. The Bulldogs are off this week after losing to Auburn 56-23 on Saturday.

The Vols lead the all-time series 28-16-1.