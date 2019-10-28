SECSL

Game time set for Vols, Kentucky game on Nov. 9

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) returns a kickoff as he’s chased by South Carolina punter Joseph Charlton (20) and defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference office in Birmingham, Alabama, announced game times for its week 11 games Monday.

Tennessee and Kentucky will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 on SEC Network.

The Vols defeated the No. 11-ranked Wildcats 24-7 last year in Knoxville.

This year’s contest will mark the 115th meeting between the two schools. Kentucky is Tennessee’s most played opponent. The Vols own an 80-25-9 overall record against the ‘Cats and have won 32 of the last 34 games in the series.

