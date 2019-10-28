Game time set for Vols, Kentucky game on Nov. 9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference office in Birmingham, Alabama, announced game times for its week 11 games Monday.
Tennessee and Kentucky will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 on SEC Network.
The Vols defeated the No. 11-ranked Wildcats 24-7 last year in Knoxville.
This year’s contest will mark the 115th meeting between the two schools. Kentucky is Tennessee’s most played opponent. The Vols own an 80-25-9 overall record against the ‘Cats and have won 32 of the last 34 games in the series.