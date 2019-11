Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch (27) and defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The kickoff times for the Vols remaining two contests have been set.

The Southeastern Conference released the full schedule for the week 13 games to be played on Nov. 13. Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 SEC), coming off its second bye week of the season, will take on Missouri (5-4, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network in Columbia.

The Vols will close out the season at home the following week against in-state rival Vanderbilt (2-7, 1-5) at 4 p.m. That game will also be on SEC Network.