KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee women’s basketball’s coaching staff has been reaping the benefits of the transfer portal this offseason.

The program has added four key transfers including the latest in former Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead. The forward fills the team’s last open scholarship spot.

The 6-foot-5 Georgia native played in 20 total games last season with the Bulldogs, missing significant time due to illness and swelling in her knee. However, in the games, she played in she made an impact. The forward averaged 5.1 points and totaled 50 rebounds and 10 blocks.

She also earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors, becoming the first Lady Bulldogs to achieve the feat since Caliya Robinson in 2016. Hollingshead scored in double-figures with 12 points in 15 minutes on the floor against South Alabama, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and the charity stripe. Hollingshead earned the honor again after totaling eight points in 18 minutes to help lead the Bulldogs to a win over Florida and scored six of those points in the second half.

The forward was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American in high school and was rated the No. 5 forward prospect in her class and the No. 37 overall recruit by espnW.