KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you love the University of Tennessee? Do you need something playing in the background on your TV or computer this Christmas season? How about eight-straight hours of Vol Nation’s favorite dog in front of a fireplace?

The university released Smokey’s Yule Log in 2021, an eight-hour YouTube video featuring iconic mascot Smokey X curled up with a blanket in front of a Christmas tree and fireplace resplendent with Tennessee decorations.

“Come and relax by the fire with every Vol’s best friend—Smokey X,” the video’s description reads. Smokey can even be seen dozing off several times over the eight-hour span.

It has racked up nearly 40,000 views over the past year.

He’ll soon have much more time to relax by the fire as the mascot is set to retire after the 2022 season. He will be succeeded by his one-year-old son, Smokey XI, who has been in training over the past year.

The theme of this year’s homecoming celebrations was ‘Salute to Smokey,’ celebrating the retirement of Smokey X and the arrival of his Smokey XI.

Smokey X has served faithfully since his debut in 2013 and was present at the state Capitol Building when the Bluetick Coonhound became the official dog breed of the state of Tennessee in 2019.

Click here to enjoy Smokey’s Yule Log.