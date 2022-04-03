KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McKenna Gibson unleashed a moon shot in the third inning. It was the freshman’s sixth home run of the year and first career grand slam leading the Lady Vols to a 10-1 win.

The Bulldogs opened up the scoring in the second inning when Shea Moreno doubled to left field, but that’s all Mississippi State would get.

Gibson’s dinger started a home run barrage for the Lady Vols. In the fifth, Zaida Puni crushed her eighth of the season. The Lady Vols went back-to-back later in the inning. Ashley Morgan crushed a two-run shot for her sixth of the season. Kelcy Leach followed it up by cracking a solo shot over the left-field wall for her second home run of the series.

Morgan ended the game with a two-run bomb to right-center. That was the super senior’s first career multi-home run game. The Lady Vols set a season-high with five home runs in a single game.

Lady Vols head coach Karen Weekly started Bailey McCachren in the circle. The sophomore threw two innings giving up three hits and one earned run. Ashley Rogers relieved her and went three innings with four strikeouts and only surrendering one run.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols are off until Friday when they travel to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m.