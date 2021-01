Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8) runs for yardage in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Graduate transfer running back Ty Chandler is making the move from Rocky Top to Chapel Hill, the senior announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Chandler will join Head Coach Mack Brown and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels this fall.