GoFundMe page raises over $34K to help Vols quarterback’s family as father battles COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter’s family is in a battle with COVID-19.
His father Kenneth contracted COVID-19 while dropping him off for college in Knoxville, and now he’s been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. His mother and siblings have been living in a hotel here in Knoxville ever since.
Now, a GoFundMe page was created and (as of 10 a.m. Saturday) has raised nearly $35,000 to help the Salter family in their time of need.
“Hello everyone, as some may have heard that Covid-19 has affected one of our own. Kenneth Salter has contracted Covid-19 while dropping his son off to college in Tennessee. Shortly after, he was admitted to ICU while there. It is going on 2 weeks that he has been hospitalized. His wife and 5 children have all been by his side during this process and unexpected expenses have occurred. The family has been staying in a hotel while there in Tennessee and has incurred lodging, food, and travel expenses. There is no particular date to know when Kenneth will be released from the hospital, but we all know that bills do not stop. We are asking for any help to allow his wife Mistee Salter to be able to afford the expenses that have occurred as a result of Ken being in ICU & unable to provide for his family financially. Currently both parents are involuntarily stationed in Tennessee and unable to work until Kenneth is out of ICU. Any help will be appreciated.”This an excerpt from the GoFundMe page