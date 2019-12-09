Going to the Gator Bowl? We have ticket, hotel, parking and event information

Tennessee running back Eric Gray (3) celebrates with tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson (4) and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (85) after running for a 94-yard touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols will be going bowling for the first time since 2016 when they face the Indiana Hoosiers at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

It will be the first time since 2015 that the Vols have played in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Vols defeated Iowa 45-28 to finish the 2014-15 season 7-6.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Prices ranged from $28.75, plus taxes and fees, for upper bowl seats to as much as $350 for front row on the 50-yard line as of Monday evening.

You can 904-633-2000 for ticket information.

Hotel information

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has 12 partners offering accommodations in and around Jacksonville, Florida.

Parking

Parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Car parking is $35. Recreational vehicle and fifth-wheel parking questions can be answered by calling 904-353-1126. Oversized parking is available for $100 and only available the day of the game. Call 904-798-1700 for oversized parking.

Handicapped parking is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. You can get handicapped parking by calling the Gator Bowl Ticket Office, 904-798-1700.

Drop-off areas for those who are handicapped will be available on both the east and west sides of TIAA Bank Field. Parking attendants for the handicapped parking areas will be able to give you a pass to the drop-off areas.

Gameday events

There will be plenty of events before kickoff. The TaxSlayer Tailgate Party will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. at Daily’s Place Flex Field on the southern end of the stadium. The party is free.

Each team will have a pep rally at the event. Tennessee’s pep rally begins at 4:45 p.m. Yacht Rock Revue will host a pregame concert from 5-6:30 p.m. The concert is free with a game ticket.

A Touchdown Party will be held inside the stadium at the Sky Patio beginning at 5 p.m. Fans can get complementary food and four drink vouchers for $50.