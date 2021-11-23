KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel has taken the Vols to new heights as the Volunteers rank in the top 25 nationally in six different categories: scoring offense, total offense, rushing offense, passing efficiency, third down offense, and first down offense.

There’s no question that he’s gotten the best out of his offensive players, but the defensive side of the ball has also improved. Heupel takes a more hands-off approach on that side of the ball, but he has established his expectations and cites good hires behind the success.

“I think it’s my experience of being around the game with my dad, him being on the defensive side of the ball. I think it’s really important that you hire great people, and then set the parameters of what you foresee of the style of play that you want to have,” Heupel said in a press conference on Monday.

During the press conference, Heupel was asked what style of defense he would play if he was a defensive coach and he said he would blitz all the time.