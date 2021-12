KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hendon Hooker announced via Twitter that he plans to return to the Vols for the 2022 season.

Looking forward to many more… Let’s run it back @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0EWgFiaett — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 12, 2021

Hooker took over the starting quarterback position in the second quarter of the Pittsburgh game, and he never looked back.

The senior quarterback finished the regular season with 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air. He added 561 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.