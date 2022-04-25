KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello does not excuse his behavior on the diamond during Saturday’s contest against Alabama that earned him a four-game suspension. He bumped the third base umpire in the chest. However, he did welcome chest bumps from fans in exchange for charitable donations on campus Wednesday.

“No means is it disrespect,” said Tony Vitello. “I would never condone the contact that I made on the field but it was for a good cause, hard to argue with that.”

Gerard Tavoleti, the secretary for the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter in Knoxville, reached out to Vitello and UT football head coach Josh Heupel a few weeks ago. He recruited the two head coaches to help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

“They were more than willing to come help,” said Tavoleti. “It was awesome.”

The two were game to help out with SAE’s dunk tank position on campus. Vitello had agreed to assist the fraternity men well before his suspension. At the time, the skipper had requested Tavoleti to remind him when the event rolled around. However, he was on top of it.

“People think I’ve been on like spring break or something this has actually been more work but if anything I have caught up on email,” said Vitello.

UT’s skipper was watching Tuesday’s game against Bellarmine away from the ballpark but knew the chilly temperatures would be unkind to him if he were to be dunked in the tank. So, Tavoleti helped draft another game plan.

“After what happened against Alabama last weekend, we thought it would be a good idea if he gave some chest bumps out,” said Tavoleti. “We thought he’d be game for it and he was.”

On Wednesday, Heupel reverted to his quarterback days throwing a football into the target while Vitello dealt a couple of pitches. But the Vol baseball leader also sported a sign reading, “$2.00 chest bumps from Coach V for Wounded Warrior.”

Between the dunk tank, chest bumps, and other donations the members of SAE raised $1,500 in one day. Vitello even donated to the cause. However, it was his willingness to lend a helping hand and chest for the day that resonated with Big Orange fans.

“It shows that it’s more than just baseball to him, he’s really proud to be a part of this community. And be a part of Vol Nation,” said Tavoleti.

The Wounded Warrior Project helps improve the lives of America’s veterans in various facets. If you would like to contribute to SAE’s GoFundMe benefiting the foundation, click here