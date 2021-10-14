KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee football program has averaged 84,001 fans in four games at Neyland Stadium this season. Saturday’s game against No. 13 Ole Miss will be a sellout crowd of over 102,000 rooting on the Volunteers.

According to coach Josh Heupel, Saturday’s game against the Rebels is the biggest game of the year only because it’s the next game on the schedule, but for the fans, this game just means more. It’s the return of Lane Kiffin, the first sellout crowd since 2017 and the fans are checkering the stadium.

Heupel is not only expecting a great atmosphere, he’s asking fans to be loud and proud on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

“I can’t wait to see the Vol Walk and to see the stadium checkerboarded out. After the ball game last week when we started talking about this one, we talked about it needs to be a home field advantage and obviously, Saturday night should be that way,” said Heupel. “I can’t wait to experience it with our crowd, looking forward to it.”

Heupel is looking for his first top 25 victory as the head coach at Tennessee. The kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.