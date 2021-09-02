Heupel era starts fast in Vols victory over Bowling Green

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates a touchdown against Bowling Green with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — The Josh Heupel era started hyper fast as the Tennessee Volunteers were dominant from start to finish in Thursday’s 38-6 win over Bowling Green.

After holding the Falcons to a three and out on the first drive of the game, the Vols went on a 12-play, 67-yard drive capped by a Joe Milton 10-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee struck again midway through the first quarter. Jabari Small punched it in from a yard out capping an eight-play, 67-yard drive taking up just 2:01 on the clock.

Small ran the ball 23times for 124 yards in his debut as the starter at running back.

The Tennessee offense stalled for the rest of the first half and they led 14-6 at the break.

The Vols struck again when Milton found paydirt from a yard out, capping an eight-play, 72-yard drive that took up 1:58 on the clock to extend the lead to 21-6 with 12:53 to play in the third quarter.

Tennessee took control of the game with 7:51 left in the third when Tiyon Evans scampered 19 yards to the end zone, his first touchdown as a Vol, to extend the lead to 28-6.

Milton, a transfer from Michigan, looked good at times in his debut with the Vols, finishing 11/23 passing with 1 TD and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 14 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee (1-0) will face Pittsburgh next Saturday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is at noon.