KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel has been building a culture in Knoxville since taking the reigns in January. He says that this team is just starting its journey together.

Heupel also mentioned that he believes in the Power T and the culture around the program, and it’s showing on the field. The Vols have been in every game so far this season — the Third Saturday in October matchup with the Crimson Tide could prove even more in what he’s building in Knoxville.

Tennessee will face its toughest challenge to date facing Alabama, but an effort in preparation won’t be a problem.

Senior defensive back Theo Jackson says, “This whole year, like, this is the most film I’ve seen other players watch. Cause every day a different DB is hitting our phone. Come on let’s go upstairs and watch film. I’ve never really seen that, so it’s kind of surprising to me. It’s also encouraging to know that we kind of changed the culture here.”

Jackson added that it’s exciting to be a part of a shift in the culture.