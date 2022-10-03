KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cedric Tillman injured his ankle during the Akron game. A blow that caused him to miss the Florida contest.

On Monday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel gave an update on his status.

“Cedric did have surgery. The timeline. He did that to have an opportunity to speed up the recovery process out of it,” Heupel said. “We’ll see where he’s at. He was limited but moving around a little bit today. We’ll continue to see how it unfolds this week.”

Tillman did undergo the tightrope surgery. Heupel wants to see him reach a certain level before he gets game-action.

“You gotta be able to be a functional player and play at the level we expect him to that he wants to play at, too,” Heupel said.

The Vols still expect to have high expectations with or without Tillman on the field.

“Ramel stepped in and did a good job last week. Played confident. Didn’t think too much. I think that’s just the name of the game,” Running Back Jabari Small said. “Honestly, the next man has to step up. It can’t be any fall up. We believe in Ramel just like we believe in Cedric.”

WATE will get another update about Tillman at Josh Heupel’s next media availability on Thursday.