Heupel hypes up-tempo offense as Vols offensive coaching staff is finalized

New Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Kansas in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has officially finalized his offensive coaching staff on Monday.

“We look forward to bringing an exciting brand of uptempo offense to Rocky Top. I am thrilled about the offensive staff we have assembled. They understand what it takes to maximize our potential offensively and will give our student-athletes the proper path to success and development on and off the field. Their energy will be infectious with our current players and in recruiting as well.” Josh Heupel, Tennessee football coach

This announcement comes the same day that the Vols have reportedly landed their defensive coordinator, Tim Banks from Penn State.

Vols offensive coaching staff

Fired up about our @Vol_Football offensive staff! Look forward to bringing an exciting, uptempo offense to Neyland this fall! #GBO #ATTACK pic.twitter.com/fFLGsV0fGe — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) February 15, 2021

Quick look from UT Athletics on Heupel’s hires

Elarbee, Golesh and Halzle were all part of Heupel’s offenses at Central Florida, including the 2020 season that saw the Knights rank No. 2 in the FBS in total offense (568.1), No. 4 in passing offense (357.4) and No. 8 in scoring offense (42.2). Heupel’s UCF units finished in the top five nationally in total offense and in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense in all three of his seasons.