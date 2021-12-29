KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was recognized as a finalist for the Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award, which is given to the best coach in his first year at the school.

Heupel is looking to become the first coach to win the award two times. The 43-year-old previously won the award at UCF in 2018.

The other finalists include South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and UCF’s Gus Malzahn.

The Vols were picked to finish fifth in the SEC East standings. Heupel led the Vols to a 7-5 record four of those wins coming in league play. UT finished the regular season third in the SEC East.

Tennessee will look to pick up one more win for Heupel on Thursday in the Music City Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Eastern Time.