KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The effects of the Vols win over No. 18 Kentucky continue to linger around the facility coming into homecoming week. A lot of the fanbase is fired up over the win in Lexington, and the same tune is playing for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers are officially moving on to No. 1 Georgia this week, but that didn’t stop Heupel from reminiscing a bit about Saturday’s ranked win against the Wildcats. The Vols gathered with their fans in the corner of the endzone, waving flags, saying goodbye to the disappointed and frustrated Kentucky faithful.

The emotions ran high throughout the game including on defensive back Alontae Taylor’s pick-six. Heupel isn’t always involved in celebrations on the sideline but he injected himself into the party after the game-changing play by Taylor.

“Alontae got up quicker than I did and outjumped me on that one. I’ve gotten him a few times on the practice field. I think it’s important that you celebrate great moments with them. (If) you want your kids to play with great energy and passion as a coaching staff, then you better have that too and enjoy those moments. Huge play by him; changes the way the game unfolds the rest of the way.”

Taylor added that the players were chanting cookies on the sideline after the play, and said that the interception was dope.