KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel could not pick out one position group that stood out during spring practice. The head coach feels everything is trending in the right direction in year two with him at the helm.

“They have a clear understanding of who we are, what we want to do, what we want to accomplish,” said Heupel. “When we’re not there and the players are running things, I think they got a real clear mission of where we’re trying to get to.”

While Heupel is happy with every position group, there were two players who he couldn’t stop praising.

“Tre Flowers,” said Heupel. “I feel like he’s playing his best football by a long ways. Jalin Hyatt. The gains that he made in strength and conditioning program, it showed in his confidence and it showed up right away. A physical presence about him on the field. I like the momentum that he’s created here through spring ball.”

Hyatt could slide into that second receiver spot in an offense that’s looking to pick up the pace.

“The back half of spring ball, even our young guys have operated really efficiencently from ball mechanics to eyes, being able to set their feet and get into the ground and then the communication up front,” said Heupel. “The last couple days have been the cleanest that we’ve had.”

The head coach is thrilled with his team’s progress after spring ball.

“It’s a little bit like a snowball going downhill,” said Heupel. “You got a chance to create momentum and speed and acceleration of the growth as you get everybody pulling the rope the same direction. Everybody has the same mindset…In year two, they have a clear understanding of who we are, what we want to do, what we want to accomplish when we’re not there and the players are running things.”

Heupel did mention that there are certain position groups that he’s looking to add some depth and possibly even a starter from the transfer portal after what he’s seen at spring ball.