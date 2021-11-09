KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “The kids that are here and the kids we recruit are going to have a chance to compete for championships,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the University announced the investigation into improper benefits during ex-coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure was completed.

UT also announced they would not be self-imposing a bowl ban as they didn’t want to punish the players who did nothing wrong, who are still on the roster and fighting hard for the orange and white. Coach Heupel doubled down on that Monday, saying the investigation was just a bump in the road for the program.

“I’ve said it from the time that I got here this is just going to be a speed bump for our program. The kids that are here and the kids we recruit are going to have a chance to compete for championships. I fully believe that and I think it’s really unique that our University found out about what was going on, reported it, and have been transparent from the very beginning. For our kids, I think it’s really important that we’re able to move forward.”

Now, that doesn’t mean the NCAA won’t impose any punishments such as scholarship restrictions or a postseason bowl ban. Their investigation continues, and whatever comes from it is still up in the air.