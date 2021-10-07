KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are trending up after its impressive win over Mizzou, they’ve seemed to turn a corner. Early on in the season, Tennessee was troubled with turnovers and penalties.

Those troubles have seemed to subside as they haven’t turned the ball over since Week 2 and limited their penalties to just two for 20 yards against the Tigers.

Attention to detail looks to be top of mind, and coach Josh Heupel says everyone will find out more on that topic this weekend.

“You’re only as good as your next one. I do think there’s attention to the details of those things. Those are things we’ve been emphasizing as a coaching staff since we got here. You’ve heard me say we’re kind of in a race against ourselves to be as good as we can. They’ve taken more ownership, there’s some ownership and leadership within the locker room. We talked about that about a week and a half ago. I think our guys are starting to grow that way too. You don’t ever take those things for granted, the only thing that matters is this Saturday at 12 o’clock.”

Turnovers are going to be key against the Gamecocks on both sides of the ball, creating and limiting them respectively. USC is fourth in the nation in forcing them, and the Vols haven’t turned it over since early Sept.