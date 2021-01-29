Heupel, Vols won’t retain offensive assistants Chaney, Weinke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The football coaching staff will look different under new coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel relieved offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke of their duties Friday.

Chaney is owed $1.7 million as part of a buyout that will be paid over the next 12 months. Weinke will get $450,000 in buyout money.

The Vols had one of the worst scoring offenses in the SEC in the last two seasons.

It is expected that Heupel will bring in some offensive assistants he’s worked with in the past.

Former Vols quarterback and assistant head coach Tee Martin’s contract is set to end at the end of the month. Martin coached wide receivers under former coach Jeremy Pruitt each of the last two seasons.

Former Vol linebacker Kevin Steele, who was named acting head coach by university Chancellor Donde Plowman after Pruitt was dismissed, is still on staff but his future remains uncertain. Steele was hired Jan. 12, just six days before Pruitt was let go following an investigation into recruiting violations by the university.